Reactions as Cadiz CF sends message to Barcelona ahead of their La Liga fixture on Sunday.

Cadiz CF have left its fans and social media users buzzing after sending message to current La Liga leaders, Barcelona ahead of their Spanish La Liga fixture on Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou.

A first half strike from Pedri was enough to give Barcelona a 1-0 victory over Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramic on Sunday night and to extend their lead on the top of the league table to 11 points, while Cadiz CF also defeated Girona during the weekend.

However, ahead of Barcelona and Cadiz CF meeting in La Liga on Sunday, Cadiz CF have taken to social media to send message to Xavi Hernandez’s men.

Cadiz CF tweeted: “See you on Sunday @FCBarcelona”

This tweet from Cadiz CF sending message to Barcelona ahead of their La Liga fixture on Sunday has attracted reactions from its fans and social media users, as some have said Cadiz CF are looking for trouble, while some have said they love Cadiz media presence.

