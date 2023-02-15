Reactions as Bukayo Saka scores after Ederson showed him where to play his penalty to.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Belgium midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne put the visitors, Manchester City in front in the first 24th minute at the Emirates Stadium before Bukayo Saka put the host levelled before the halftime break from the penalty spot.

However, before the Arsenal winger penalty goal in the 42nd minute against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson was spotted showing Bukayo Saka where to play his penalty to.

The England International took the advise and scored the penalty to put Arsenal levelled before halftime.

This gesture from Ederson showing Bukayo Saka where to play his penalty to has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said always listen to elders, while some have thanked Ederson.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

However, Manchester City then went in front in the 72nd minute after Jack Grealish brilliant strike, before Haaland added Manchester City third of the night.

