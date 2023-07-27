Reactions as Brighton rejects Chelsea’s 93 million euros bid for Caceido

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that Brighton have rejected Chelsea’s second bid for Ecuadorian Midfielder, Moises Caceido.

Fabrizio Romano revealed this on his page today being Thursday the 27th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

According to reports, Chelsea tabled a second bid said to be around 93 million euros for Caceido earlier today but Brighton immediately turned it down as they want more (100 million euros) for the player. Negotiation is reportedly still ongoing between both clubs but an agreement is still yet to be reached.

Chelsea Football Club have been linked with Caceido for the past couple of weeks now, the player is currently topping Mauricio Pochettino’s transfer list as the Argentine tactician desperately needs him at the club.

The Blues made their opening proposal for the player few weeks ago and Brighton turned it down without thinking twice, now their second bid have been rejected again but they are getting closer to Brighton’s asking price which is said to be around 100 million euros.

Other top clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal Football Club and Liverpool also showed interest in the player but his price tag was what made them leave the deal and as it stands, Chelsea are the only club who are serious about signing him at this point.

Moises Caceido is considered as one of the finest player in the English Premier League, he came into prominence few seasons back and ever since then, he has been instrumental for both club and country. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

