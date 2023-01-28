Reactions as Brighton ban Arsenal target, Caicedo until February after saying he wants to leave

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Brighton and Hove Albion have banned Arsenal’s target, Moises Caicedo from training or playing for them until February after the Ecuador international expressed his desire to leave the club on social media.

Football Journalist, David Ornstein tweeted: “Moises Caicedo will not attend Brighton training at 11am, nor play v Liverpool tomorrow. #BHAFC have told 21yo Ecuador midfielder to stay away until Feb 1 when transfer window closes…”

This tweet from David Ornstein revealing how long Arsenal’s target, Moises Caicedo will be missing from Brighton Squad after saying he wants to leave Brighton has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have seen it as unwise to keep an unhappy player, while some have commended Brighton.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Moises Caicedo expressed his desire to leave Brighton an Instagram post, stating that he hope the club and its fans can understand why he wants to take up this ‘Magnificient opportunity’

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)