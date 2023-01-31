Reactions as Bayern Munich reacts to Cancelo’s first assist for them after joining the club today.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bayern Munich on Tuesday announced the signing of 28-year-old Portugal international, Joao Cancelo from Manchester City on an initial loan move through the end of the current season.

After completing his loan deal from Manchester City to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, the transfer deadline day, the Portuguese defender met his new Bayern Munich teammates and had some training session with them, getting his first assist for them.

Bayern Munich posted on Instagram: “Joao #Cancelo with his first Assist for#FCBayern

This Instagram post from Bayern Munich reacting to Joao Cancelo first Assist for them in training after joining their club today has attracted reactions from its fans and social media users, as some have welcomed him to the Bayern Family, while some have called him one of the best defender worldwide.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from its fans and social media users:

Bayern Munich will face Mainz on Wednesday in the last 16 of the DFB Pokal.

