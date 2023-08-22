Reactions as Barcelona shares video of Hyper Kids Africa dancing in Barcelona’s home kit.

Defending Spanish La Liga Champions, Barcelona has left football fans and social media users buzzing after sharing a short video of Hyper Kids Africa dancing in its home kit.

The Hyper Kids Africa dancing and acrobatic group which was founded by a former football player, Moses Butindo in 2013 after breaking his leg in football, were recently seen doing their usual dance in Barcelona’s home jersey.

Seeing the young champs dancing and vibing in its home jersey, Barcelona has taken to social media to share video of the kids with the caption: “Their blaugrana energy > @hyperkidsafrica”

This Facebook post from Barcelona sharing video of the Hyper Kids Africa dancing in its home jersey has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called the vibe and energy, pure talents, while some have called it a win for Africa.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)