SPORT

Reactions as Barcelona shares video of Hyper Kids Africa dancing in Barcelona’s home kit.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

Defending Spanish La Liga Champions, Barcelona has left football fans and social media users buzzing after sharing a short video of Hyper Kids Africa dancing in its home kit.

The Hyper Kids Africa dancing and acrobatic group which was founded by a former football player, Moses Butindo in 2013 after breaking his leg in football, were recently seen doing their usual dance in Barcelona’s home jersey.

Seeing the young champs dancing and vibing in its home jersey, Barcelona has taken to social media to share video of the kids with the caption: “Their blaugrana energy > @hyperkidsafrica”

This Facebook post from Barcelona sharing video of the Hyper Kids Africa dancing in its home jersey has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called the vibe and energy, pure talents, while some have called it a win for Africa.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Varane would not negotiate with Saudi Clubs, Chelsea not in talks to sign Johnson.

10 mins ago

Three Chelsea Players Who Have Been Horrendous in Their First Two League Game So Far

21 mins ago

NSR 4-2 SAH: The Worst Players For Al Nassr Today As They Qualified For ACF Champions League

32 mins ago

Options for Man Utd to solve their Midfield woes

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button