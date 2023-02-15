Reactions as Barcelona shares photo of Lewandowski and Roberto with their wives on Valentine’s day

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The buzz and atmosphere on February 14 every year is always special as it has been accepted globally as the day of loves, where couples show their appreciation for one another.

However, Barcelona duo, Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski were not left out of the Valentine’s day celebration as they were spotted spending quality time with their lovely wives.

Reacting to its players, Robert Lewandowski and Sergi Roberto loved-up photo with their lovely wives on Valentine’s day, Barcelona posted on Facebook: “Love is in the air”

This Facebook post from Barcelona reacting to Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski Valentine’s photos with their wives has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have advised others to wear facemask, while some have said they are expecting goals on Thursday.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Robert Lewandowski and Sergi Roberto will be hoping to help Barcelona when they face Manchester United in the Europa League playoff first leg tie at the Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)