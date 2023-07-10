Reactions as Barcelona new signing Inigo Martinez spotted arriving for his 1st Barca training in a taxi

Barcelona new signing, Inigo Martinez has left football fans and social media users buzzing after he was on Monday morning spotted arriving his first Barcelona training session in a taxi.

Sharing a photo of the Spanish defender arriving at Barcelona on Monday morning in a taxi, Barca Times tweeted: “Inigo Martinez arrives by a taxi.”

This tweet from BarcaTimes sharing Photo of Barcelona newest defender arriving his first training session with Barcelona in a taxi has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some seen it as a way of him preventing any injury from driving, while some said he should have trekked instead.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

You will recall that last Wednesday, Barcelona confirmed the signing of the Spanish defender, Inigo Martinez on a free transfer after he saw the end of his contract with Athletic Club.

The Spaniard is on a contract with Barcelona until, 2025.

Drop your take on this.

