Reactions As Azpilicueta Was Clapping While Getting Stretchered Off Against Southampton

Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta took a hit to the face against Southampton on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s horrible form under Graham Potter this year continued on Saturday afternoon at Stamford against relegation-threatened Southampton. The West London club fell to an embarrassing defeat against the Saints on Saturday, no thanks to James Ward-Prowse’s stunning goal from a free kick.

Reece James was left out of the Matchday squad that faced Southampton on Saturday, which was why Cesar Azpilicueta started in the Right-back position but, it didn’t end well for the Spaniard as the Veteran Defender had to leave the pitch before the end of the game after he sustained a hit on the head.

He initially received medical attention on the pitch from the Medics before he was later carried away with a stretcher. While he was on the stretcher, with his face covered already, Cesar Azpilicueta was still seen with his two hands in the hair, clapping for the Fans that came to watch Chelsea’s horror show at Stamford Bridge.

This act has generated positive reactions from Fans as they praised the Spanish National for doing that despite his current condition. They were however unoblivious to Cesar Azpilicueta’s error in the game as he gave away the free kick that Ward-Prowse later converted to condemned Chelsea to the humiliating defeat.

AminullahiMuritala (

)