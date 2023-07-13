Reactions as Arsenal shares photo of Zinchenko getting emotional ahead of Arsenal’s preseason game.

Arsenal football club has left its fans and social media users buzzing after sharing some photos of its defender, Oleksandr Zinchenko getting emotional ahead of their preseason game against Nuremberg on Thursday evening.

Sharing photos of the Ukrainian International, Oleksandr Zinchenko getting emotional while chatting with his Arsenal teammate, Gabriel Jesus at Nuremberg Stadium, Arsenal posted on Facebook: “Feeling good, feeling ready”

This Facebook post from Arsenal sharing photos of Oleksandr Zinchenko getting emotional ahead of their preseason game against Nuremberg on Thursday evening has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said he is always waiting for tears to roll down, while some have claimed he cried every time.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Arsenal fans and social media users:

However, in first seven minutes of the preseason game between Nuremberg and Arsenal, Bukayo Saka fired the visitors up in front.

