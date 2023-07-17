SPORT

Reactions as Arsenal shares photo of its squad departing for their US preseason tour in style.

0 343 1 minute read

Mikel Arteta’s preseason squad, together with colleagues from across the club, departed London Stansted airport on Sunday afternoon in style, heading across the Atlantic an Emirates 777 aircraft ahead of their United States preseason tour.

Sharing photos of its squad departing London for the United States ahead of their 2023 preseason tour, Arsenal posted on Facebook: “Ready for takeoff” alongside some photos of its preseason squad all smile in the club’s private plane.

This Facebook post from Arsenal sharing Photos of its squad departing for their US preseason tour in style has attracted reactions from its fans and social media users, as some have wished them a safe trip, while some have wished them good luck.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Arsenal fans and social media users:

Arsenal’s first match in the United States will be at the Audi Field, Washington DC on Wednesday, the 19th of July against MLS all-stars team.

