Reactions as Arsenal shares photo of its Ex legendary coach, Wenger with his statue at the Emirates.

Arsenal football club has left football fans and social media users buzzing after sharing photo of its former legendary coach, Arsene Wenger with his statue at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

The former France professional football coach, Arsene Wenger returned to the Emirates Stadium as a guest of honour at a preseason friendly game between two clubs he had coached, Arsenal and Monaco, and visited the bronze sculpture tribute depicting him, lifting one of his three English Premier League titles.

Sharing photo of Arsene Wenger with his statue outside the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, Arsenal posted on Facebook: “Innovator. Invincible. Immortalised.

There’s only one Arsene Wenger ❤️”

This Facebook post from Arsenal sharing photo of its former legendary coach, Arsene Wenger with his statue at the Emirates has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called him the football professor, while some have said he is the man that made them love Arsenal.

