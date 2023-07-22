Reactions as American Dad presents her daughter with her player of the match award against Vietnam.

United States of America attacker, Sophia Smith scored a first half brace and provided an assist to help her home country, USA beat Vietnam 3-0 in their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup opener in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday morning.

Following her outstanding performance for the United States of America against Vietnam on Saturday morning, Sophia Smith was named the player of the match.

Having successfully been voted as the player of the match, she was presented with the award by a very special person.

Her American Dad, Kenny Smith who was in attendance to show support to his lovely daughter and Country presented her, Sophia Smith with the Player of the Match award.

This lovely gesture from Kenny Smith presenting his daughter, Sophia Smith with the Player of the match award on Saturday morning has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called him a proud father, while some have congratulated them both.

