Reactions as Alexander Sorloth was awarded a fish after winning Real Sociedad’s Player of the Month

Few moments ago, Norwegian Forward, Alexander Sorloth was awarded a fish after winning Real Sociedad’s Player of the month for January.

Photos of the moment Alexander Sorloth was awarded the fish surfaced online today being Friday the 10th day of February, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to social media to react.

The Norwegian Striker has been in fine form for Real Sociedad ever since the end of the World Cup and that has earned him Real Sociedad player of the month award.

In the above photo, You could clearly see Sorloth alongside a woman holding the fish and they both wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance. Alexander Sorloth is a Norwegian Professional Footballer, he’s currently playing for Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga but he’s on loan from Bundesliga Club, RB Leipzig. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

