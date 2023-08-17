Reactions as Al Hilal unveils Yassine Bono as their new goalkeeper, days after signing Neymar.

Saudi Arabian club, Al Hilal has left football fans and social media users buzzing after unveiling Moroccan shot-stopper, Yassine Bono as their new goalkeeper on Thursday evening after joining them from Sevilla on a three-year contract.

Confirming the signing of Moroccan goalkeeper, Yassine Bono on Thursday night, Al Hilal posted on Instagram: “Always blue

To keep… To save”

Yassine Bono is the second high profile player that has been signed by Al Hilal in a matter of days after the completed the signing of Brazilian legendary attacker, Neymar Junior from Paris Saint-Germain.

This video of Al Hilal unveling Yassine Bono as their new goalkeeper, days after signing Neymar Junior has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users as some have claimed Al Hilal will win the UEFA Champions League in Europe, while some have said they would miss him.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

