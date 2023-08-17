SPORT

Reactions as Al Hilal unveils Yassine Bono as their new goalkeeper, days after signing Neymar.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Saudi Arabian club, Al Hilal has left football fans and social media users buzzing after unveiling Moroccan shot-stopper, Yassine Bono as their new goalkeeper on Thursday evening after joining them from Sevilla on a three-year contract.

Confirming the signing of Moroccan goalkeeper, Yassine Bono on Thursday night, Al Hilal posted on Instagram: “Always blue

To keep… To save”

Yassine Bono is the second high profile player that has been signed by Al Hilal in a matter of days after the completed the signing of Brazilian legendary attacker, Neymar Junior from Paris Saint-Germain.

This video of Al Hilal unveling Yassine Bono as their new goalkeeper, days after signing Neymar Junior has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users as some have claimed Al Hilal will win the UEFA Champions League in Europe, while some have said they would miss him.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ranking The 5 Most In-Form Players In The World Based On Current Form

2 mins ago

Why Man United May Win The Premier League (EPL) After Signing Andre Onana As The First Choice Keeper

13 mins ago

Transfer: Man Utd still discussing Amrabat deal, Ziyech completes medical ahead of Galatasaray move

25 mins ago

Two players Chelsea could sign to replace Michael Olise after star renews contract

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button