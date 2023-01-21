Reactions as Achraf Hakimi received an award in Riyadh with his mother.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Moroccan and Paris Saint-Germain defender, Achraf Hakimi have left Football fans and social media users buzzing after receiving an award in Riyadh with his beautiful mother, Sadia mouth.

The Morocco international was named the Sportsman of the year at the Joy Award ceremony in Riyadh, and he did received the award with his mother.

This gesture from Achraf Hakimi receiving an award with his mum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have applauded him and his mother, while some have congratulated him on the award.

A social media user wrote: “Kudos to Hakimi, mainly to his mother which is a example as a mother, Hakimi isn’t the Sportsman of the year but him mother…”

You will recall that Achraf Hakimi celebrated Morocco’s 2022 FIFA World Cup victory over Spain in Qatar with his mother in the stands.

