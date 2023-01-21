SPORT

Reactions as Achraf Hakimi received an award in Riyadh with his mother.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Moroccan and Paris Saint-Germain defender, Achraf Hakimi have left Football fans and social media users buzzing after receiving an award in Riyadh with his beautiful mother, Sadia mouth.

The Morocco international was named the Sportsman of the year at the Joy Award ceremony in Riyadh, and he did received the award with his mother.

This gesture from Achraf Hakimi receiving an award with his mum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have applauded him and his mother, while some have congratulated him on the award.

A social media user wrote: “Kudos to Hakimi, mainly to his mother which is a example as a mother, Hakimi isn’t the Sportsman of the year but him mother…”

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

You will recall that Achraf Hakimi celebrated Morocco’s 2022 FIFA World Cup victory over Spain in Qatar with his mother in the stands.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Arsenal loan star, Balogun nets a goal for Ligue 1 club in their emphatic 3-0 away League Cup win

4 mins ago

Man United make transfer decision on Marco Reus after agent talk with Erik ten Hag

12 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deal, Ziyech Has Offered Himself To Barcelona, Wolves Has Signed Dawson

29 mins ago

One Player Chelsea Still Need To Sign

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button