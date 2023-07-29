Reactions as 20 year old Denmark Forward joins Man United on a 5 year deal

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that Premier League Giant, Manchester United have completed the signing of 20 year Old Denmark Striker, Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

In a post shared on his Official Facebook page today being Saturday the 29th day of July, 2023 Fabrizio Romano reported that the Denmark International have penned down a five year deal with Manchester United and everything is now sealed between the Premier League Giant and Atalanta.

Recall that few hours ago, Atalanta locked horns with Bournemouth in a preseason friendly but Hojlund wasn’t involved in the game as the club didn’t want to risk his fitness, bacause of his transfer to United and it’s absolutely amazing knowing that everything have now been sealed.

Ligue 1 Giant, Paris St Germain were said to be interested in the services of the 20 year old but his priorities right from day one have been Man United and he has finally completed his dream move.

The Red Devil’s have been linked with Hojlund for the past couple of months now, they were lot of challenges but the reds never gave up and they have finally gotten their man.

Rasmus Hojlund is currently one of the finest young talent in Europe, known for his pace, brilliant dribbling skills and breathtaking goals, he has been Instrumental for both Atalanta and the Denmark National Team for the past couple of years now and he will definitely be a great signing for Manchester United. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe

