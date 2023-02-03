SPORT

Reactions After Stats Shows Rashford Has More Goal Contributions Than Saka And Martinelli Combined

Many people have continued to react after statistics show that Man United star, Marcus Rashford has more goals contributions this season than inform Arsenal stars, Bukola Saka and Gabriel Martinelli combined, and many fans are surprised by the progress of Rashford so far.

Statistics show that Marcus Rashford has about 26 goals involvement this season for Man United across all competitions while Martinelli and Saka have 25 combined for Arsenal.

While reacting to the statistics, many people noted that Marcus Rashford has been in fine form, and they hope to see him keep up his pace.

Others noted that Saka and Gabriel Martinelli haven’t been poor after all, but they need to up their game.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the statistics;

Marcus Rashford has been firing on all cylinders for Man United this season, and he remains an important part of Ten Hag’s project at Man United.

