Reactions After Mudryk Was Seen Doing Extra Shooting Practice After Normal Training Ended

Chelsea will host Fulham at Stamford Bridge on the 3rd of next month, and many fans are excited ahead of the game because of the return of key players to training, while others are simply looking forward to watching Mykhailo Mudryk.

On the other hand, note that Mudryk has stirred reactions online after he was spotted doing individual shooting practice after normal training ended. Hence, this article will centre on what fans are saying about the Ukrainian winger as he was seen doing extra shooting practice after normal training ended. Take a look!

1. Many Fans Have Praised Mykhailo Mudryk’s Work Ethics.

Many fans have expressed their joy at Mudryk’s desire to work hard as he was the only player seen on the pitch. There’s no doubt that the Ukrainian winger is very talented, but the move to work hard in training suggests that he wants to be even better. Note that some fans have compared the youngster to Cristiano Ronaldo because he works hard to be better.

