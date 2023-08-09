Arsenal are going to face Nottingham Forest in their First EPL match, all eyes were on Mikel Arteta and his decision between starting defender Timber or Oleksandr Zinchenko. This choice sparked widespread reaction and debate among fans and pundits alike, as it hinted at Arteta’s tactical approach for the match.

Jurrien Timber Originally signed from Ajax as a right-sided center back and right-back, Timber’s impressive performances in pre-season have demonstrated his versatility, making a compelling case for him to start at left-back, especially with Alexandr Zinchenko’s absence from the pitch.

The reaction to Arteta’s decision between Timber and Zinchenko not only reveals the significance of this match for Arsenal, but also highlights the manager’s strategic thinking and the potential impact it could have on the team’s performance.

As Arsenal aims for a successful season, Timber’s presence in the starting lineup could prove to be a game-changer for the Gunners. Whereas Tierney would be saddened that his best years are not at a club he dreamed of having them.

