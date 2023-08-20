RBT vs ATM: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Real Betis will meet Atletico Madrid in Seville in one of the biggest La Liga matchups this weekend.

Last season, Real Betis finished sixth in the league, albeit 17 points behind Atletico Madrid. This isn’t a matchup that has worked well for Betis in recent games. In 23 meetings, they’ve only defeated Atletico once.

Betis, on the other hand, got off to a winning start in La Liga, defeating Villarreal 2-1. It was their first win in four matches after going winless in their previous three preseason games.

Atletico Madrid will enter this game hoping to reclaim first place in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid overcame a second-half scare to defeat Granada 3-1 in their first league encounter. This was a continuation of their unbeaten start to the preseason. It was also an improvement after they drew their final two preseason games.

After finishing well last season, Atletico’s triumph on Match Day 1 of La Liga was their fifth unbeaten outing. They haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last four games. Atletico has won the last four meetings with Betis and is unbeaten in eight.

KICKOFF TIME: Atletico Madrid versus Real Betis match will go down today at 8:30PM Nigerian time.

