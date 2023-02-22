RBL 1-1 Man City: What Fans Are Saying About Pep Guardiola After His Side’s Disappointing Draw

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City settled for a draw in Germany after a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig. A first-half goal from Riyad Mahrez gave the English side the lead before Gvardiol equalized with a beautiful header in the second half.

However, fans have been talking about Manchester City’s passing, RB Leipzig’s second-half performance, Erling Haaland’s quiet game, Ederson’s saves, and the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, but this article will focus on what fans are saying about Pep Guardiola after the game ended. Take a look!

1. Fans Have Faulted Pep Guardiola’s Decision To Not make A Single Substitution Despite His Team’s Poor Display In The Second Half.

Against RB Leipzig, Manchester City was very poor in the second half, but surprisingly Pep didn’t make any substitutions. On the other hand, RB Leipzig made several impactful changes. For this reason, fans have criticised Pep for not giving Alvarez and Foden a chance in such a game that needed more energy in the attack.

