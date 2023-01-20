RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich team news and lineups

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With a heavyweight matchup at the top of the Bundesliga this weekend, when RB Leipzig hosts Bayern Munich on Friday night, German football makes its long-awaited comeback.

The champions are once again in the lead, but Leipzig are close behind thanks to an incredible run of successes before to the World Cup break.

The decision to replace Domenico Tedesco, who had a disastrous start to the season, with Marco Rose has paid off for Leipzig.

After being close to the relegation zone when he took over, they have only lost one league game under his management and are currently third in the standings.

Despite a disastrous 4-1 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk early in the season, Leipzig successfully advanced through the Champions League group stage as well. Tedesco was in charge at the time.

Christopher Nkunku’s performance, who finished 2022 with 33 goal contributions at the club level, 10 more than any other Bundesliga player, played a significant role.

They also have Josko Gvardiol, who after a standout World Cup in which no defender won more possession or made as many interceptions as the Croat, is arguably the most sought-after central defender in the world.

With 49 goals scored, Bayern has by far the most in the division and has established a record that everyone has come to expect in previous years.

Before the World Cup break, Julian Nagelsmann’s team scored an incredible 21 goals in their final four home games, winning all four games.

Leipzig may have the league’s best home record, but Bayern has the league’s best road record, averaging almost two points and over three goals per game.

In Europe’s top five leagues this season, teenage wonder Jamal Musiala has contributed to more goals than any other adolescent or German player, and he has been essential to their recent unstoppable success.

He was one of the 17 players from Bayern who were competing for their countries at the World Cup, but the majority of the German team was expelled early.

Another one of those was Manuel Neuer, but the Bayern and Germany goalkeeper will now miss the remainder of the season after breaking his leg while on vacation skiing.

Nkunku is still recovering from a knee injury, so it’s unlikely that he will play for Leipzig in the next weeks.

Despite returning from the World Cup after competing in the third-place playoff later than most, Gvardiol will be ready because he played the full 90 minutes in their most recent friendly match against Mlada Boleslav.

It will be between backup goalkeeper Orjan Nyland and club captain Peter Gulacsi to receive the start in net because Blaswich hasn’t participated in any of their friendlies.

Timo Werner is still questionable due to an ankle injury, but Mohamed Simakan is returned from the injury that forced him to miss their final game before the break and Konrad Laimer should make his first start since September.

Sven Ulreich, Bayern’s backup goalkeeper, has won all eight of his starts this season, the most of any player to still have a 100% winning record in the league, and should start in Neuer’s place.

Although Yann Sommer has joined the team from Borussia Monchengladbach, Ulreich might wear the gloves in this match.

Daley Blind, who was added to the team when Lucas Hernandez tore his ACL at the World Cup, may make his club debut at left back.

Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sane will be the available choices out wide as Sadio Mane remains sidelined due to the sad injury that put an end to his World Cup ambition.

Musiala, a phenomenal achievement for a 19-year-old, made his 100th appearance for the club in their most recent league match. He ought to be the first name on the team sheet here to make it 101.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Schlager, Laimer, Haidara; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Andre Silva

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Ulreich; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Musiala, Kimmich; Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Sane

