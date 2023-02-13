Raymond Domenech Has Asked Lionel Messi To Start Paris Saint-Germain’s clash With Bayern Munich.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Domenech wants the superstar World Cup hero to play through the pain barrier and get on the pitch. PSG were defeated 3-1 by AS Monaco on Saturday without their key players Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. The Ligue1 champions will come against German Champions, Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at home and Mbappe has not recovered in time for the crucial match. Mbappe has been out of action since February 4 as he sustained a hamstring injury against Montpellier, while Messi is suffering from overload in his hamstring.

Domenech believes that PSG can manage without Mbappe, but Messi has to get back to help the team. It is necessary to prepare him to play, and it is only a small discomfort in the thigh. He knows how to manage himself. Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann, has singled out two Paris Saint-Germain stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, for praise, insisting that the Parisians are a better team with the duo playing in their ranks. PSG announced a 22-man squad to face Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians head to the game after losing 3-1 against Monaco in their last fixture in the Ligue 1.

