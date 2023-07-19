Ray Parlour Predicts Top-Four Finishers For The 2023/2024 Premier League Season

The Premier League’s ‘big six’ have been bolstering their squads during the summer transfer window in order to compete for the Premier League title and a berth in the top four in the forthcoming 2023/2024 season.

Many football fans have expressed their views on the ‘big six’ teams’ transfer operations and how they would effect their top-four chances in the 2023/2024 season. Liverpool, who finished fifth last season, are anticipated to make a strong comeback.

On his verified Twitter handle, former Arsenal player and football pundit Ray Parlour shared his top-four prediction for the 2023/2024 Premier League season. According to him, Liverpool is expected to finish first, followed by Manchester City in second place. Chelsea is predicted to secure the third spot, while Arsenal is believed to claim the fourth position. However, Parlour suggests that Manchester United, Tottenham, and Newcastle are unlikely to make it to the top four, although they might perform well in the 2023/2024 season.

Manchester City will play newly promoted Burnley in the Premier League opener on August 11th.

