Rasmus Hojlund’s Style Of Play That Could Make Him Succeed As Man Utd’s Main Striker Next Season

Manchester United have successfully reached an agreement with Atalanta regarding the acquisition of Rasmus Hojlund. The deal to bring Hojlund to Manchester United is valued at an initial £64 million, with an additional £8 million in potential add-ons according to Sky Sports. This comes after negotiations with Atalanta, who originally sought £77 million guaranteed for the transfer.

Hojlund who scored 9 goals in 32 league appearances for Atalanta last season, is highly regarded for his potential, drawing comparisons to both Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, making him a compelling prospect for Erik ten Hag’s system next season.

While not as fast as Haaland, Hojlund’s central positioning poses a significant goal threat during transitions. He displays the ability to create separation both physically and technically, adeptly receiving the ball and striking it with precision. Acting as a focal point in the attack, he excels in linking play between the lines while also offering a penetrative option, utilizing his speed to run in behind defenses or serve as a target in the box.

Regardless of Manchester United’s position on the field, Hojlund proves to be an invaluable asset. During the build-up, he can drop back to facilitate play between the lines, and if direct play is required, he possesses the physicality to contend with the Premier League’s defensive challenges. Moreover, when United needs to counter, Hojlund’s speed enables him to make dangerous runs in behind the opposition.

A critical aspect of Hojlund’s contribution is his ability to balance showing for the ball and running in behind the defense, creating space for players like Rashford to exploit. This unique attribute sets him apart from other center forward options and aligns perfectly with United’s attacking strategy. Hojlund’s comprehensive skill set includes athleticism, striking ability, technical quality and positional discipline, making him an ideal candidate for excelling as a main striker.

