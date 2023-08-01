Rasmus Hojlund’s Performance Last Season Shows EPL Might Pose Difficult Challenge For Man Utd Target

Rasmus Hojlund’s performance for Atalanta in Serie A last season leaves many fans and critics questioning his potential as a Manchester United transfer target. Despite 32 appearances, his underwhelming 9 goals and 4 assists cast a shadow of doubt on his suitability for the Premier League giants who are willing to splash as much as £72 million on him.

Hojlund’s supposed goal-scoring prowess faltered last season, as he found the back of the net at a disappointing rate of 204 minutes per goal. For a player touted as a top-notch striker, such a disappointing conversion rate raises eyebrows among football lovers. While the 20-year-old Danish player did contribute with 4 assists, they were hardly enough to offset the glaring absence of consistent goal-scoring. A lot is expected from a potential Manchester United main striker, especially considering the lofty expectations and goal-scoring target set for any striker vying to don the iconic red jersey. Credit: Sky Sports |Instagram|

His performances throughout last season brings into question whether he could truly thrive in the demanding atmosphere of the Premier League. The ruthlessness of English football, where every opportunity must be seized, might prove to be a difficult challenge for Hojlund, based on his Serie A struggles last season. Though he has showed glimpses of his attacking talents, the question on whether he can rise to the occasion and redeem himself, or will his Serie A showing last season be an accurate foreshadowing of his future performances still remains.

With his transfer to Manchester United nearing completion, fans may wonder if he possesses the resilience and tenacity needed to prove himself on the grand stage of English football like Erling Haaland. Though he has the potential to become a world-class attacker like the duo of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, his showing last season clearly indicates that he is not yet an elite striker and the premier league may be difficult for him to handle in his first season.

