Rasmus Hojlund Teases Imminent Manchester United Move with Cryptic Update

Rasmus Hojlund has left Manchester United fans buzzing with anticipation as he shared an intriguing update suggesting that his much-anticipated move to the club is on the verge of being confirmed.

The 20-year-old Danish striker has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks, and it seems that the deal is now nearing its completion. Following an agreement of a staggering £72 million deal with Atalanta over the weekend, Hojlund arrived in the UK on Monday to finalize his transfer.

United will reportedly pay an initial £64 million for the promising young talent, with an additional £8 million earmarked for performance-related add-ons, making it one of the significant transfer deals of the summer.

Manager Erik ten Hag has played a crucial role in the negotiations, holding multiple video calls with Hojlund and identifying him as his top target. While initially eyeing Harry Kane, ten Hag realized that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would not entertain any offers for the English striker.

The Dane has already agreed to personal terms on a five-year contract, with an option to extend it for a further 12 months.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hojlund was spotted arriving at Manchester Airport around 4.15 pm before heading to Carrington to complete his medical assessment.

Adding to the excitement, Hojlund took to his official Facebook account on Wednesday afternoon, posting a picture that appeared to show his body wearing a Manchester United shirt. Alongside the photo, he wrote ‘soon’ with emojis of a red circle and an egg timer, hinting at an imminent announcement.

Source: Manchester Evening .

Adenijisports (

)