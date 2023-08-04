Rasmus Hojlund signs Man Utd contract, set to be unveiled on Saturday

Rasmus Hojlund has signed his first contract as a Manchester United player and is set to be unveiled by the club on Saturday, according to reports.

The subsequent step is for United to affirm the switch and the membership reportedly plan to unveil him at Old Trafford on Saturday earlier than the pre-season healthy towards Lens.

It is notion that Hojlund’s agreement will tie him to the membership for 5 years and the Red Devils are believed to have the choice to increase it with the aid of using a in addition year.

Hojlund’s choice has usually been a flow to United with Ten Hag making him a pinnacle goal after being priced out of a switch for Harry Kane.

He turned into surpassed his first senior cap for Denmark closing September and has scored six dreams in six video games for the countrywide side.

Hojlund registered 9 dreams and 4 assists throughout 32 Serie A video games for Atalanta closing term.

United had been in pressing want of extra firepower this summer time season having relied closely on Marcus Rashford closing season.

