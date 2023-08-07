Rasmus Hojlund: I can’t wait to play at Old Trafford and show the fans what I can do

Rasmus Hojlund can’t wait to step out at Old Trafford for his Manchester United debut.

Given his injury worry, which may keep him out of action until late August, he might have to wait a bit, but rest assured that his moment will arrive.

Erik ten Hag’s 20-year-old line leader will help him build on a successful debut season in charge of the team. After spending last season in the Europa League, the Red Devils will also participate in the Champions League this year, giving the manager, supporters, and players even more to look forward to.

Hojlund has reiterated his affection for his childhood team in a statement to the club media, which makes his transfer all the more remarkable given his desire to leave his stamp on the 20-time English championsp.

Hojlund speaks up

His statement to MUTV was as follows: “Since I was a small lad, playing for United has been my goal. I can now see my dream coming true.

Hojlund stated, “I’m delighted to play at Old Trafford under the lights and show the fans what I can accomplish. I appreciate everyone’s kind welcome to this wonderful club, and I look forward to working with you all.

Goldenguy (

)