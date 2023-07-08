Rasmus Hojlund Agrees Personal Terms with Man United, Confirms Fabrizio Romano

In an exciting development for Manchester United fans, renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed on his verified Twitter account that personal terms between Rasmus Hojlund and the club were agreed upon back in May. Romano, a trusted source for transfer news, emphatically stated that there had never been any issues in finalizing the terms between the player and the club.

Romano’s tweet brought joy to the hearts of United supporters, as he revealed that Hojlund’s love for the club runs deep. The Danish talent, who has garnered attention with his stellar performances in recent seasons, has reportedly been a devoted United fan since his childhood. This emotional connection to the club has fueled Hojlund’s desire to don the iconic red jersey and represent Manchester United on the pitch.

It is widely speculated that the negotiations included financial terms, contract duration, and other customary clauses. Hojlund’s eagerness to play for the Red Devils has been reiterated numerous times, as Romano pointed out, and it seems that his dream is now on the verge of becoming a reality.

The news of Rasmus Hojlund’s agreement on personal terms with Manchester United has sparked anticipation among fans who eagerly await official confirmation from the club. United supporters can only hope that this exciting development will pave the way for a swift and successful completion of the transfer, allowing Hojlund to grace the Old Trafford turf and contribute to the team’s future endeavors.

