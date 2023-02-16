Rashford vs Osimhen; Who is the current best Forward in European football?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Scoring goals is not easy so the the ability to do it and not just that but doing it on a consistent basis is a rare ability. There are currently strikers in European football who are have made the art of scoring look impressive.

These Players include the duo of Manchester United Forward , Marcus Rashford and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen. Both attackers have been at the top of their goalscoring game for weeks now.

For Rashford, the Englishman has been impressive for Man United scoring goals for Erik Ten Hag’s team as they look to challenge for the EPL title and even do well in the cup competitions. He is already up to 20+ goals in all competitions for the season.

Victor Osimhen on the other hand has been hitting the back of the net consistently for his club, Napoli as the Italian side look to win the Serie A this season after so many years of coming close and failing to do so. he has score up to 18 in all competitions so far this season.

Judging based on both Players form, stats and level of impact, it is safe to say that Rashford looks like the more better Forward currently in European football.

What is your opinion?

