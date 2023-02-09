Rashford shares photo of Sancho doing his celebration after scoring his 1st goal since September 15.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik ten Hag’s men fought back from 2-0 down to rescue a point against Leeds United in the Premier League after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Old Trafford of Wednesday night.

Substitute Jadon Sancho who was brought in the 59th minute with the Red devil 2-0 down, equalised in the 70th minute.

The game was Jadon Sancho first game for Manchester United after nearly four months out, while the goal was his first for Manchester United since September 15, when he scored in the UEFA Europa League against Sheriff Tiraspol.

After scoring the equaliser for Manchester United against Leeds United at Old Trafford, the Englishman recreated his teammate, Marcus Rashford celebration.

After the game, Marcus Rashford have taken to his Instagram story to share a photo of Jadon Sancho doing his Iconic goal celebration after scoring his first goal for Manchester United since September 15.

Marcus Rashford posted on his Instagram story: “❤️” alongside a photo of Sancho doing his celebration.

