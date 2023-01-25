Rashford is the 1st player to score 10 goals in Europe’s top 5 Leagues since the end of World Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

England national team star Marcus Rashford has become the most scoring player in Europe’s top five leagues since the end of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, after scoring a goal for the Red Devils in their game against Nottingham Forest football club in the Carabao Cup.

The England international has been superb for Manchester United football club since the beginning of the season and he was able to impress again on Wednesday night, as he scored one of his team’s goals.

Marcus Rashford started in Manchester United football club’s attack alongside Wout Weghorst and Antony Santos and the trio were exceptional in the entertaining encounter.

Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock for Manchester United football club in the 6th minute through an assist from Casemiro before Wout Weghorst doubled the lead in the 45th minute to end the first half 2-0.

The 6th minute goal against Nottingham Forest football club has now taken Marcus Rashford’s total goals since the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to 10 in all competitions.

With Marcus Rashford’s stunning goal for Manchester United football club against Nottingham Forest football club on Wednesday night, it means he has become the most scoring player in Europe’s top five leagues since the end of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“Marcus Rashford is the first player from a top-five European league to reach 10 goals across all competitions since the end of the World Cup.”

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)