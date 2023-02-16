Rashford Is A Very Dangerous Player, He’s Very Brutal When Dribbling – Xavi On Marcus Rashford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many people have continued to react after Barcelona’s coach, Xavi Hernandez stated that Barcelona must focus on curbing the threat of Marcus Rashford in today’s game, and he hopes his defenders would be able to do the work.

While reacting to the media in his press conference yesterday, Xavi Hernandez, stated that Marcus Rashford is very good on one in one situation, and he can dribble very well.

He added that in as much as every Man United player should be given a proper check by Barcelona’s player, Marcus Rashford should be given more attention by the team.

In his words, Xavi Hernandez stated;

Xavi on Marcus Rashford: “He’s very fast and has very good dribble one vs one. In the transition, he’s very dangerous. We have to take care of all of their players, but especially Rashford – he’s one of the most dangerous players in Europe.”

Let’s have your thoughts the comment section.

Showlapero (

)