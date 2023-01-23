Rashford has scored nine goals since the World Cup, the most by any player in Europe’s top 5 Leagues

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In-form England national team star Marcus Rashford has scored nine goals since the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the most of any player in Europe’s top five Leagues.

The 25-year-old has been superb for Manchester United football club since the beginning of the season and he has been able to score many goals for the club.

Marcus Rashford started the season on a lower note, but he has been able to score the total number of 9 goals for the club since December.

Rashford has established his spot in Manchester United football club’s first eleven since Erik ten Hag became the team’s head coach, and he has been able to justify his regular playing time with a lot of goals.

The Englishman started his impressive goal scoring form with a goal against Burnley football club, and he also scored against the likes of Nottingham Forest football club, Wolverhampton Wanderers football club, Bournemouth football club, Everton football club, Manchester City football club, and a brace against Charlton Athletic football club before scoring another goal against Arsenal football club on Sunday evening at the Emirates Stadium.

With Marcus Rashford’s goal against Arsenal football club on Sunday, it means he is currently the most scoring player in Europe’s top five leagues since the end of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Marcus Rashford’s stats for Manchester United football club since the World Cup ended:

9 games

9 goals

2 assists.

Rashford will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for Manchester United football club when they play their next game.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)