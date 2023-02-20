Rashford has scored more goals than any other player in Europe’s top 5 Leagues since World Cup ended

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

England national team star Marcus Rashford continues his impressive goal scoring form for Manchester United football club on Sunday evening, as he scored a brace in their remarkable 3-0 victory over Leicester City football club at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford has been one of the best players in Europe since the beginning of the season, and he was able to prove himself again for the club on Sunday, as he scored two beautiful goals against their opponent.

The 25-year-old was given another starting role by coach Erik ten Hag, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last game against Barcelona football club in the UEFA Europa League Playoff, and he was able to impress again on Sunday.

A brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from substitute Jadon Sancho gave Manchester United football club a convincing 3-0 victory over Leicester City football club at Old Trafford.

The brace against Leicester City football club has now taken Marcus Rashford’s total number of goals in all competitions since the beginning of the season to 23.

Marcus Rashford has scored more goals across all competitions than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues since the 2022 FIFA World Cup ended:

17 games

16 goals

And he’s now scored in each of his last seven English Premier League games at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for Leicester City football club when they play their next game against Barcelona football club, in the return leg of the UEFA Europa League Playoff at Old Trafford on Thursday.

