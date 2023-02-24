Rashford, Greizmann: 5 Once-Struggling Football Stars Who are Shining in the 2022/2023 Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Football is a game is form and form depends on many factors, including a player’s environment and injuries. Confidence also plays a huge role.

This season, a few players who struggled to find their feet last season have been shining radiantly for their club. The biggest of them all is Marcus Rashford. The Englishman struggled for form last season after returning from a shoulder surgery. According to him, it was also about what was going on in his head.

This season, he has put all of that behind him and is currently Manchester United’s best player. He has scored 24 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions. This is his best return ever, eclipsing his career high of 22 goals in a single season.

Another success story this season is Miguel Almiron. Almiron has been shining for Newcastle United since the beginning of the season. The right-winger who recently extended his stay with Newcastle United has scored ten goals in the English Premier League this season.

Third on the list of once struggling stars is Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football but at 34, he is enjoying his football with Marseille.

He has scored 13 goals and provided one assist in 29 appearances for the French Ligue 1 side this season.

Fourth on the list is Paulo Dybala. The Argentine star has resuscitated his career since moving to AS Roma. He has scored 12 goals and provided 7 assists in all competitions this season and his performance has even seem him linked with a move to Manchester United.

Antoine Greizmann has been a vital player for Diego Simeone’s side in recent times. The 31-year-old currently has the second-highest number of assists in La Liga, and his dazzling dribbling skills and exceptional spatial awareness have created numerous chances for his team in their recent victories.

Griezmann’s shining performances have been reminiscent of his form in 2018, when he was widely considered one of the best forwards in football. While Atletico fans may feel nostalgic, it’s worth noting that the Frenchman has plenty left in the tank and can still lead the Rojiblancos to titles.

DynamicSports (

)