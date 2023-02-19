SPORT

Rashford equals Ronaldo’s Man United record, how Benni McCarthy has contributed to his performances

Needless to say, South African supporters have been quick to praise Benni McCarthy for his contribution to Rashford’s record.

As he scored in the Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday, Marcus Rashford tied Cristiano Ronaldo’s 21-22 goal scoring record for the club.

Inspire by Benni McCarthy, Rashford has done a fantastic job of stepping into Ronaldo’s shoes this season and has now scored 24 goals, matching what CR7 did in the previous campaign.

African fans have been quick to congratulate Rashford on his goal total and, of course, have credited Benni McCarthy with most of his accomplishments.

@Kwenaldo wants more answers.

He wrote, “I wonder what Benni is saying to Rashford.” That kid just keeps scoring, man.

The England international has put up an incredible performance this season, scoring 24 goals and dishing out eight assists.

Even non-United supporters are becoming converts as a result of what Benni is accomplishing in the North West.

Mpho Kenny Mabotseng penned, “Learn and admire what this African great is achieving against our favorite clubs.” “I dislike United, but I’m a fan of Benni.”

