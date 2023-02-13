SPORT

Rashford, Casemiro in: Man United’s perfect 4-2-3-1 lineup against Barca.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United will face Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League. However, the game will be played at Camp Nou.

The likes of Casemiro is expected to return to the side. So, checkout Man United’s perfect 4-2-3-1 lineup against Barcelona.

Goalkeeper;

The Spanish and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is expected to retain his place in between the sticks for their crucial encounter against Barcelona.

Back line;

The Swedish defender Victor Lindelof who made a substitute appearance during their hard-fought draw against Leeds United is set to be named in the starting lineup. He Will be paired alongside Raphael Varane in the center-back position.

The duo of Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw who both featured during their recent league win are expected to operate as full backs.

Central Midfielders;

Brazilian midfielder Fred who impressed during their home victory over Leeds is set to be named in the starting lineup.

He will be paired alongside Casemiro in the central-midfield position.

Wide Midfielders;

Fernandes, Sancho, and Garnacho will operate behind Rashford.

Center Forward: Marcus Rashford

Rashford will lead the line.

HarkRed (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

SAM 0-0 INT: Lukaku Deserves Massive Respect After Standing Up To Barella For His Bad Attitude

17 mins ago

Fans React As Klopp Was Seen Celebrating After The 2-0 Win Against Everton

26 mins ago

EPL: How Arsenal May Not be the League Champions at the End of the Season

45 mins ago

OFFICIAL: Liverpool Star Wins Man Of The Match Award After A Brilliant Performance Today

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button