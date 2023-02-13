Rashford, Casemiro in: Man United’s perfect 4-2-3-1 lineup against Barca.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United will face Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League. However, the game will be played at Camp Nou.

The likes of Casemiro is expected to return to the side. So, checkout Man United’s perfect 4-2-3-1 lineup against Barcelona.

Goalkeeper;

The Spanish and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is expected to retain his place in between the sticks for their crucial encounter against Barcelona.

Back line;

The Swedish defender Victor Lindelof who made a substitute appearance during their hard-fought draw against Leeds United is set to be named in the starting lineup. He Will be paired alongside Raphael Varane in the center-back position.

The duo of Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw who both featured during their recent league win are expected to operate as full backs.

Central Midfielders;

Brazilian midfielder Fred who impressed during their home victory over Leeds is set to be named in the starting lineup.

He will be paired alongside Casemiro in the central-midfield position.

Wide Midfielders;

Fernandes, Sancho, and Garnacho will operate behind Rashford.

Center Forward: Marcus Rashford

Rashford will lead the line.

