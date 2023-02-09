Rashford Becomes The 1st Player To Score In 6 Consecutive Home EPL Games For Man United Since 2012

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

England international and forward maestro, Marcus Rashford was spectacular yesterday for Erik ten Hag led Manchester United team in their 22nd league game of the current campaign at home against Leeds United at the Old Trafford.

The 25 year old retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up following his outstanding performance for the Red Devils so far in the current campaign and he was able to replicate the same tempo in the show of the night.

Marcus Rashford in the game played his part and also contributed his quota for his team as they came from behind with two goals down to salvage a vital home point that made them retained the top spot on the table.

First half goal from Wilfried Gnonto and an own-goal from Raphael Varane gave the visitor the two goals with the host netting their two goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to end the game two all draw at full time.

Marcus Rashford with his only goal of the night has now became the first player to score in six consecutive home Premier League games for Manchester United since Wayne Rooney in April 2012, which was a period of 11 years running.

– Versus West Ham United

– Versus Nottingham Forest

– Versus AFC Bournemouth

– Versus Manchester City

– Versus Crystal Palace

– Versus Leeds United.

Marcus Rashford with his goal in the keenly contested encounter has now scored a total of five league goals in 2023 which is now more than both Chelsea (2) and Liverpool (1) team’s combined.

