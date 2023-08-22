Rashford as a striker: Why his new role will continue to hurt Man United and affect their season

Manchester United entered the season with high hopes and expectations following an excellent pre-season. However, after only two games, the alarm bells are already blaring.

Despite a horrible showing, they won the Wolves game, but the Spurs encounter was not as merciful. Spurs came back in the second half and put United to the sword, condemning Erik ten Hag’s side to yet another away defeat against a top Premier League opponent.

They gave up two goals, but the issue is up top. Marcus Rashford started both games as the No. 9, and the only reason United was able to mount attacks was due to the opposition’s mistakes.

Rashford has previously stated that he dislikes playing as a striker, and these two games have done nothing to change his mind.

It not only deprives him of his best qualities as a forward, but it also degrades the team as a whole.

Marcus Rashford is an explosive attacker who can get his shot off with venom in the smallest of spaces. When given the opportunity, he rushes past opponents and is tough to grab once he’s off.

He even has the occasional trick in his arsenal, making him nearly tough to defend when he’s in the mood.

He’s been deprived of all of this at center-forward. Instead, he is forced to jostle with much stronger defenders who kick and push him back as he tries to handle the ball.

Rashford has bulked up significantly since his debut and is far from a physically weak player. However, holdup play is more than just a physical game. It is the result of years of practise as a natural striker. Despite being physically smaller than Rashford, Gabriel Batistuta mastered it.

The final result is a disgruntled player who can’t keep possession of the ball for more than five seconds. Rashford prefers to take the ball wide, run at his fullback, and shoot down the inside left channel. His is a game of space, and in the clogged middle, all of his game’s flaws emerge.

Playing Rashford as a striker who must keep the ball up is analogous to having Lionel Messi up top and engaging in aerial assault floating crosses. He may seem good once or twice, but you’re only scratching the surface of what he’s capable of while playing in his preferred role and position.

There’s a reason why United looked well with Wout Weghorst in the starting lineup last year, despite his personal shortcomings. Except for Pellistri, every United winger prefers to receive the ball out wide before cutting in and linking up play to break past opposition lines.

The linkup play is non-existent with Rashford up top. Worse, his inclination to wander wide in quest of touches on the ball results in numerous players occupying the same space on the pitch, leaving no one to make life difficult for opposing center-backs.

Antony’s quality is being scrutinised, but Rashford’s role is also a major reason why he appears to be far worse. Antony takes the ball on multiple occasions and predictably comes inside with his left foot. From there, it’s clear that there’s no one to “pass and run” with. Finally, the ball is passed backwards, and United is trapped in a loop.

The same is true for Garnacho on the left. Cut inside, then back out. The number of times the opposing CBs are free in the area is surprising, and Bruno Fernandes is the furthest guy up front because Rashford has gone looking for the ball.

With Rashford as the striker, the entire attack is out of sync. It not only hinders his game, but it also causes his colleagues’ confidence to plummet.

