France star Raphael Varane was the hero for Manchester United football club on Monday night, as he scored a late header to guide them to a remarkable 1-0 victory over Wolves football club in their first game of the 2023/2024 English Premier League season.

The former Real Madrid football club star was given a starting role by coach Erik ten Hag, following his outstanding performance for the club during the preseason, and he was able to perform excellently again on Monday night against their opponent.

Raphael Varane started in Manchester United football club’s defence line alongside Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, and they were all exceptional in the game.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Manchester United football club took the lead through Raphael Varane in the 76th minute after receiving an assist from Aaron Wan-Bissaka to end the match 1-0.

Raphael Varane was outstanding for Manchester United football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a late winning goal.

The former Real Madrid football club star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Manchester United football club when they play their next game.

The victory over Wolves football club has now taken Manchester United football club to the 6th spot of the English Premier League table with 3 points from 1 match played.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

