Raphael Varane reacts to Andre Onana’s signature & backs Man United to challenge City next season.

Raphael Varane has thrown his support behind the club’s move for goalkeeper Andre Onana, the French center-back also stated that the Red Devils can narrow the gap to Premier League champions Manchester City in the upcoming season.

Despite a promising first season under manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United finished 14 points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s side last term, as their city rivals clinched a historic treble.

However, Varane remains optimistic, revealing that United showed they can defeat “any team in the world” last season and opened up the importance of maintaining consistency to keep pace with the Citizens.

“We have to believe,” Varane told ESPN when questioned about United’s chances of catching City. “Sometimes the difference between a good team and a top team is something mental. It’s a new season, and everything is possible. [Catching City] is a big challenge, but we are ready for it.”

Acknowledging the tough competition in the Premier League, Varane stated the need for readiness to face strong opponents consistently. “The Premier League is something very difficult to win,” he said. “Every team is strong, and the level is very high, so you have to be ready for that challenge. It will be difficult, but we’re ready to fight for every game.”

The 30-year-old defender, who joined Manchester United from Real Madrid this summer, also welcomed the arrival of Andre Onana. The Cameroonian shot-stopper played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and played a pivotal role in Inter Milan’s run to the Champions League final last season.

Speaking about his new teammate, Varane praised Onana’s ball-playing abilities and expressed his anticipation to build a strong defensive partnership with him.

“He is coming with his qualities, and we will need to build a relationship and build that confidence,” Varane said. “I think he is very good with the ball, very comfortable. He’ll bring a lot of confidence to the team and to the defense, so we’ll see. I’m looking forward to playing with him.”

