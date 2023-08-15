Raphael Varane confirms that Lisandro Martinez was substituted vs Wolves due to an injury problem.

Manchester United’s new signing, Raphael Varane, has shed light on the circumstances surrounding Lisandro Martinez’s halftime substitution during the team’s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Argentine defender was replaced at the interval by Victor Lindelof, prompting speculation on the reason behind the move.

Initially, it was thought that manager Erik ten Hag had made a tactical choice to prevent a potential red card situation for Martinez, who had received a booking earlier in the match.

However, Varane’s post-match comments have now clarified the situation. Speaking after their 1-0 victory, Varane confirmed that Martinez’s substitution was due to an ankle tendon injury.

Varane reassured fans that the injury is a “little problem” and expressed his belief that it isn’t a significant concern. He shared with BBC Sport, “A little problem on his ankle, tendon. We’ll see but I don’t think it’s a big deal. We’ll see how he is this week.”

The partnership between Varane and Martinez in central defense had proven solid, but Martinez’s absence in the second half allowed Wolverhampton Wanderers to create more attacking opportunities.

Ten Hag’s decision to withhold an update on Martinez’s condition in his post-match press conference suggests that the injury may be minor.

