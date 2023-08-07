Super Falcons of Nigeria midfield maestro Raphael Onyedika was impressive for Club Brugge football club of Belgium on Sunday night, as they secured a remarkable 1-0 away victory over Westerlo football club in the Matchday 2 of the Belgium Pro League.

The former FC Midtjylland football club star was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous match, and he was able to perform excellently again.

Raphael Onyedika started in his team’s midfield alongside Belgium national team star Hugo Vetlesen and the duo were fantastic in the game.

Brazilian star Igor Thiago broke the deadlock for Club Brugge football club in the 35th minute through a fine teamwork from Raphael Onyedika and Hans Vanaken, as the first half ended 1-0.

Both teams efforts to score more goals in the second half of the game were not successful, as the match eventually ended 1-0.

Raphael Onyedika was exceptional for Al Nassr football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Westerlo football club has now taken Club Brugge football club to the 5th spot of the Belgium Pro League table with 4 points from 2 matches played.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)