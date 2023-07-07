Rankings Of Leagues After The 2022/2023 Campaign

Premier League ranks first on the list of UEFA League Rankings. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the best teams in the premier league. Pep Guardiola’s side won the league title last season with Erling Haaland finishing as the top scorer in the competition with 36 goals. Manchester City also won the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup completing the treble. They defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final and then grabbed a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final with Rodri netting the only goal of the match.

Serie A ranks second on the list following their impressive performances last season. Three different Serie A teams qualifed for European competitions. However, they lost all competitions. Inter Milan qualified for the UEFA Champions League final but lost to Manchester City. Fiorentina qualified for Europa Conference League final but lost to West Ham United. Roma qualified for Europa league final but lost to Sevilla.

Bundesliga ranks third, Laliga ranks fourth, Belgian Pro league ranks 5th, Eredivise ranks 6th, Ligue 1 ranks 7th, Liga Portugal ranks 8th, Super Lig ranks 9th, Switzerland Super League ranks 10th.

