Ranking Top 7 Players With Good First Touches In Football

When it comes to football, there are certain skills that set players apart from the rest. One such skill that is highly revered is the first touch. It is the ability to control the ball the instant it makes contact with the foot. This skill not only displays a player’s finesse, but it also sets up a potential opportunity for an assist or a goal.

So, without further ado, let’s rank the top 7 players with the greatest first touch in football:

Andres Iniesta

The Spanish midfield maestro was a key component of Barcelona’s dominance during his time. He was known for his effortless ball control and his ability to thread a pass with great precision.

Lionel Messi

The Argentinian magician has the entire world at his feet. His quick thinking and exceptional technique help him in having one of the greatest first touches in football history.

Kylian Mbappe

This French superstar may only be 22, but his talent and skill set him apart from most players on the field. His quick and agile footwork has enabled him to display an impeccable first touch, leaving defenders trailing behind.

Xavi Hernandez

The midfield mastermind of Barcelona was one of the best players in his position. He had an incredible first touch that allowed him to play in tight spaces and control the ball while under immense pressure.

Neymar

This Brazilian footballer may be known for his theatrics, but his first touch is second to none. His incredible balance, pace, and ability to control the ball with just one touch make him one of the greatest players of his generation.

Kevin De Bruyne

This Belgian international is a master of the first touch. His precision in passing, combined with his ability to control the ball in tight spaces, makes him an asset to any team he plays for.

Zinedine Zidane

This retired French footballer is considered one of the greatest players to ever grace the field. His incredible ball control, which was exemplified in his famous 2002 Champions League goal for Real Madrid, still remains unparalleled today.

