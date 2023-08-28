Ranking The Top Goalscorers Of All Time In Real Madrid’s History

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer of all time in Real Madrid’s history with 450 goals in 438 games. The 38 year old can be considered as the greatest player of all time to have played for the los Blancos. Other than winning 4 Ballon d’or awards at Real Madrid, he won four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey, two UEFA Super Cups and three Club World Cups with the Los Blancos.

In 2018, he signed for Juventus in a transfer worth an initial €100 million (£88 million), the most expensive transfer for an Italian club and for a player over 30 years old. He then signed for Manchester United after his departure from Juventus and currently play for Saudi side Al-Nassr. He has himself as the best striker in Saudi Pro League.

Karim Benzema is the second highest goalscorer of all time in Real Madrid with 354 goals in 648 games. He won 1 Ballon d’or award with the Los Blancos and 25 titles in total. His honours list includes 5 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 La Liga titles, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

Raul netted 323 goals for Real Madrid and he’s their third top scorer of all time. Di Stefano scored 269 goals for the los Blancos and he’s their 4th top scorer. Santillana, Puskas, Sanchez, Gento and Pirri are among the top scorers of all time in Real Madrid.

