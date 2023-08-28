Ranking The Top Goalscorers Of All Time In Real Madrid’s Current Squad

Real Madrid have one of the best squad in the world right now. The Los Blancos have several World-Class players in their squad including the likes of Jude Bellingham, Aurelian Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Edouardo Camavinga, Rodrygo, David Alaba, Militao, Rudiger, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior.

They are expected to compete for the Laliga title and UEFA Champions League title this season. Carlo Ancelotti has already ruled out any potential signings and the manager believe Jude Bellingham is the perfect replacement for Karim Benzema.

Here are the players in Real Madrid’s Current Squad with the most goals for the club

Vinicius Junior has netted 60 goals for the club and he’s the highest goalscorer in their current squad. The Brazilian forward has been in top form since joining Real Madrid and has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world.

Rodrygo has scored 38 goals for Real Madrid and he’s the second highest goalscorer at the club.

Luka Modric is the third highest goalscorer in Real Madrid with 37 goals. Vazquez has scored 33 goals for the club, Toni Kroos has scored 27 goals for Real Madrid, Federico Valverde has 18 goals, Nacho has scored 16 goals, Militao has 11 goals to his name, Dani Carvajal has 7 goals, Dani Ceballos has 6 goals for Real Madrid.

Malikings (

)